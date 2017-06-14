Drake is known to be a ladies' man as he has been linked with several women in the recent past. On 11 June, Drizzy continued to flaunt his bad boy reputation as he enjoyed a night out in West Hollywood with a mystery woman.

HollywoodLife reports that the One Dance hitmaker was seen leaving trendy restaurant The Nice Guy with the mystery woman and his entourage.

For the occasion, The Canadian singer was spotted wearing a loose striped sweatshirt, while the woman showed off her curvy figure in a tight taupe sleeveless top with casual ripped light blue jeans.

Drake, in the recent past, has been linked to Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Nicki Minaj.

Although, Drake has a reputation of being a ladies' man, people were convinced that Drake, 30, was serious with RiRi as he had confessed his love for her while presenting her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Drake had said he had been in love with the Diamonds hitmaker since he was 22 years old.

"We love the videos, which change their artistic vision from year to year. But most of all, we love the woman who hasn't changed since day one. She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22-years-old. She's one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I've looked up to her even though she's younger than me," Drake had said.

Drake had also showered Minaj with the same kind of gesture at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. He had confessed his love for Minaj while accepting his awards.

"I want to say Nicki Minaj, I'm so glad we found our way back because I love you and I could never ever ever see it any other way!" the One Dance hitmaker had said while accepting the award for the Top 200 Artist. Later in the night when he accepted the Top Artist award he ended up bringing the 34-year-old songstress on stage and said, "I got the love of my life up here."