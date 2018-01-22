Alpine adventurers have been warned against putting themselves in unnecessary danger after two ski tourers had to be rescued after spending the night without shelter at 3000ft.

The original rescue attempt to retrieve the two climbers had to be suspended due to poor weather conditions after the pair became stranded at Bidean Nam Bain in the Glencoe mountain ski resort in Lochaber, Scotland.

The skiers were eventually found in a "precarious position" close to a steep drop by a HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based in Inverness around 8:30am on 20 January.

Dramatic footage captured inside the rescue helicopter shows the men being winched from the snow-covered mountain several hours after they reported being trapped to Police Scotland.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment for minor hypothermia.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: "We would advise people to 'think safety first' and don't put yourself in any unnecessary danger if venturing into the mountains.

"You should tell a friend or family member of where you are going and when you plan to return.

"Remember to be prepared, UK mountains should not be underestimated as they can be unforgiving for even the most experienced people.

"Severe weather conditions could mean a change in your environment within minutes and navigation could be difficult."