Dramatic CCTV footage has been released showing the moment a suspected carjacker attempted to steal a woman's vehicle at a gas station in Michigan.

Earl Joseph Larche, 37, has been charged in connection to an incident near Southfield and Roosevelt in Michigan in which a woman's car was stolen while she was filling it up at a BP gas station.

CCTV footage taken from the scene shows the suspect approach the driver's door while the victim was pumping gas, as he then enters the car.

The woman can then then be seen jumping into the car in a desperate attempt to stop the suspect from getting away.

The carjacker was stopped following the assistance of a truck driver who was also at the station. Allen Park Police said while fighting with the carjacker, the victim was able to put the vehicle into park and the Good Samaritan ran around to the driver's door and tried to apprehend the suspect.

A brief struggle between the two men occurred before the suspect managed to flee on foot. After CCTV footage of the incident was released by police, the suspect was arrested just over 24 hours later in Detroit.

Both the truck driver and the woman were not seriously harmed during the incident.

In a statement, Allen Park Police said: "We would like to thank everyone that provided phone calls and Facebook tips.

"The calls and Facebook tips played a huge role in the apprehension of the suspect. Without the public's assistance the suspect would not have been apprehended so quickly.

Larche has since been charged with carjacking and was also given a Third Offense Notice for habitual Offender. He is currently in custody held on a $15,000 bond.