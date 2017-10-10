A driver in Saudi Arabia was praised after he took drastic action to prevent possible disaster at a petrol station. Video footage filmed at the scene shows a vehicle engulfed in flames next to a petrol pump with passersby unsure as to what they should do with it.

A driver then appears with his car and decides to ram the burning car away from the petrol station before it can cause any further damage. The driver then reverses away from the vehicle with his own tyres now on fire before driving away to cool his car down, Gulf News reported.

Driving the car on Monday 9 October was Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Rajban. He said: "I was coming out of the mosque following the Maghrib (sunset) prayers when I saw a large crowd trying to deal with a car on fire next to the petrol pump.

"It was a dramatic scene with many civilians next to the car and others at the nearby ATM machine. I felt a strong urge to make the scene safe for everyone and I did not hold myself back. I got in my car, drove it to the burning vehicle and pushed it away from the pump to avoid the tragedy waiting to happen.

"Thank God, everything was fine. My car was slightly damaged, but that is not an issue as my duty towards my country and the innocent people at or near the petrol station."

People on social media and at the scene praised the man, demanding that he be rewarded for his bravery. Some suggested the petrol station owners should give him free fuel for a year and others called for him to be honoured.

Fahad said: "It is thanks to people like who push the limits of courage and sacrifice that we can move forward proudly of what we can do for our nation."