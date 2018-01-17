A traffic stop in the city of Detroit, Michigan turned into much more after police say they found a large stash of drugs and cash in a car that had just tried to skip a red light.

In a tweet, Detroit Police Department said that they had recovered a suspected 2kg of crystal meth, 3kg of marijuana and $44,000 (£32,000) in cash after a "persistent perp" failed to "obey red lights."

47-year-old Ronald Bean was allegedly driving a 2017 Ford Edge when instead of going through a red light, he cut through the parking lot of a drugstore, something police said is illegal.

Fox reported that when officers who allegedly watched Bean make the move pulled him over, they reported a distinct smell of marijuana.

A passenger in the car reportedly told police there was just one bag of marijuana in the vehicle. Authorities said she carried a driver's licence with the name Angelica Alvarez but identified herself as Marjorie Suntook Madison.

During a search of the car, police said they found the drugs and money, with Fox reporting the exact amounts as 4.8lbs of meth, 8.6lbs of marijuana and $44,234 in cash. Bean told authorities his real identity after first giving a false name.

Reports said he gave his real name after he discovered he would be finger printed and reported to police that he was wanted by the US Marshals. He reportedly admitted to giving false information, along with transporting the drugs and intending to sell them.

Michigan's Department of Corrections did not appear to have an entry for either Bean or Madison by the time of publication.