At State of the Union, President Donald Trump's youngest daughter caught attention in her very fitting black and white collared attire. And as it seems, the trend of chic white is here to stay for 24-year-old Tiffany, who recently posed up a storm in a very flattering cut-out dress featuring shimmery details.

Decked in a pristine white floor-length gown, the daughter of Trump and Marla Maples, even showed off her glamorous side and a brand new hairstyle in the recently posted social media uploads.

Instead of her long blonde locks, however, Tiffany appeared to flaunt an edgy style complete with forehead-grazing bangs in the photos. Her well-coiffed hairstyle was complemented further with a dramatic look, featuring an extra layer of mascara and a deep pout.

As for the accessories, the Georgetown Law University student – who has evolved as quite a fashionista in the Trump household – simply paired her form-fitting gown with a couple of golden bracelets and a sleek chain adorning her neckline.

Although the first daughter has mostly stayed away from social media, she unfailingly sparks a meltdown each time she posts pictures showcasing glimpses of her life.

Her latest look, though, was seemingly put together by Ana Ruth Lopez, hairstylist Tierras, and with some help from New York-based John Paul Ataker.

"Wow! So beautiful," an Instagram user, impressed with the law student's latest style commented.

As someone else went on to draw parallels with Tiffany's actress mother Maples, writing, "You look like your Mother."

"Drop dead gorgeous!" a third fan shared, as one more user wrote: "Looking like a barbie girl..."

A fan of Tiffany simply shared, "Love this dress," as another added, "Looks like Momma..."