A drug dealer has been jailed after police discovered dozens of wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in Kinder Eggs stashed in his home.

Levi Gough used the chocolate treat's packaging as a way of storing the Class-A drugs at his home in Mexborough, Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

The 22-year-old was found with 15 wraps of heroin, weighing 3.24 grams and 27 wraps of crack cocaine, with a total weight of 2.48 grams, in the eggs, on 10 January this year.

Police also found two other packages, containing 20 wraps of heroin, weighing 2.56 grams and 50 wraps of crack cocaine, that weighed 4.23 grams, reported the Doncaster Free Press.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that on Thursday (1 February) the drugs were estimated to be worth around £1,000 ($1,430) while another £911 was found in the property, on Belmont Street.

Gough was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, concerning heroin and crack cocaine.

The defendant had admitted the at an earlier hearing the heroin charge and admitted the crack cocaine charge on Thursday.

For the crown Susan Evans, said: "The defendant was in the premises. He was searched and was found to have two Kinder Eggs containing wraps of heroin and crack cocaine."

Defending, James Gould, told the court that his client had started dealing drugs after losing his job, reported the Doncaster Free Press.

"He started supplying drugs at a time when he was in difficult circumstances. He had lost his job, and had to support at least one other," Gould told the court.

"This was suggested as the means to an end, really, and he knew the risks."

Gould added that when he was arrested police found traces of cocaine and opiates in his system and this may explain why he decide to sell drugs.