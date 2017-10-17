A mother on a drug-fuelled rampage broke into two homes and threatened to "suck the fat off" a terrified pensioner using a vacuum cleaner.

Mum-of-one Cara Thorne also spat at a police officer when she was finally arrested, and told him she had Hepatitis C.

The 28-year-old was jailed after pleading guilty to a string of offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault, at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday (16 October).

Thorne initially said she had taken some poppers earlier on the evening of the attacks, but later admitted to being under the influence of a cocktail of cannabis and amphetamines.

The court heard that in the early hours 22 September Jennifer Keogh, 67, was woken by banging at her front door in the small town of Llys Tylcha Fawr, south Wales.

When the pensioner opened it a screaming Thorne forced her way into the flat, grabbing Keogh's dressing gown and swinging her from side to side, banging her head against the wall.

The ranting mother, from the nearby town of Porth, then picked up a vacuum cleaner and began to threaten the pension with it.

Prosecutor Emma Harris said: "She rambled at her and began to hit her with the hoover. Ms Keogh realised she was in danger.

"As Ms Keogh managed to open the kitchen door the defendant ran the hoover up her arms and back saying 'I will suck the fat out of you'.

"A struggle ensued and Ms Keogh moved to the front door and opened it while still holding back the defendant and they tumbled into the communal gardens and she shouted for help."

Keogh was able to escape and ran to a neighbour's house until the police arrived. She had blood all over her face from numerous scratches, a cut to her right eye, and a large bruise to her right arm.

Snapping CDs

But Thorne evaded the police and went onto carry out a second attack that night after forcing her way into the home of Christopher Chenery, who also lives in Llys Tylcha Fawr.

The court heard said she managed to barge past him into his home, and began ranting at him while throwing his belongings around and snapping CDs.

Thorne then ran to the kitchen and picked up a yellow-handled kitchen knife which she began waving around. Chenery said he managed to get out of the flat and closed the door behind him and called the police.

He tried to lure Thorne out of his house with a cigarette that he threw into some nearby bushes, which she ran out of the house after. At that point Chenery ran into his home and locked the door, he told the court.

When police arrived at the scene and arrested Thorne taking her into police custody. However, outside her cell she spat at an officer and told him she had Hepatitis C, the judge was told.

In a victim impact statement, Chenery said the attack left him feeling distressed and at one point he thought he was going to die. It had also brought back his post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the military.

Helpless against the madness

In her statement, Keogh said she could no longer face going out and cannot sleep because of the attack, which has destroyed her independence and trust in people.

She added it had depressed her to realise she was "helpless against the madness that came from nowhere".

Defending, Stephen Thomas said his client had long-term issues regarding her mental health and drug misuse.

He added Thorne was seeking help prior to the incident due to her fragile mental state but was not coping well. He added that she was genuinely ashamed and remorseful.

Sentencing, Judge Jeremy Jenkins said: "You consumed a number of illegal drugs and went on an uncontrolled rampage causing two people, unknown to you and had no particular dispute with, great concern and harm.

"Your violence continued and you were aggressive towards officers. You spat at him and indicated to him that you had Hepatitis C. It's not right police officers acting as they do should be subjected to such abuse and behaviour as that."

Thorne was sentenced to 14 months in jail and was handed a restraining order banning her from entering Llys Tylcha Fawr.