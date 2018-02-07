Police in California have released pictures sure to shock any supercar fan after a suspected drunk driver was involved in an early morning accident that left a Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera wedged underneath a construction trailer.

Costa Mesa Police Department said that officers responded to a traffic collision on Whittier Avenue at around early on Saturday 3 February to find the green Lamborghini "stuck underneath a modular construction trailer".

Cesar Castro Rodriguez, 31, was found at the scene looking for his passenger, police said, adding that he had not suffered any major injuries.

Rodriguez, the car's owner, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

His 25-year-old passenger had left the scene and was found two hours later at his home in Westminster, California, authorities said. He had suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The police department said it took them 45 minutes to get inside the car due to "complications including an unstable trailer and downed live wires nearby."

A review in The Telegraph from 2010 said that the car was first sold in the UK for £178,000 ($247,000). Pictures shared by the police department showed the front of the luxury car completely caved in with the roof seemingly missing.

Users on Instagram were shocked at the images, with one writing: "How did no one get killed or seriously injured in this crash?" Others questioned why the passengers had left and traded speculation about the driver.

"Wow. Lucky to be alive and even luckier he didn't kill somebody," one user wrote. Another suggested the driver had wasted public finances, writing: "Unbelievable. He should be fully responsible for all of the money wasted on the resources trying to locate the passenger".