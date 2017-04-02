Just seven weeks before she walks down the aisle and like any, bride-to-be Pippa Middleton has turned to her sister for some advice ahead of the big day.

The 33-year-old and her fiance James Matthews, 41, hosted a pre-wedding dinner for close family at their £17m West London home on Thursday (30 March) which was attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

While Pippa and Kate got their heads together to discuss the final arrangements for the wedding, it was also an opportunity for the royals to become acquainted with future in-laws David Matthews and Jane Parker.

Pippa and Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, skipped the soiree but brother James Middleton, 29, and James Matthews's brother, Made In Chelsea's Spencer, 27, joined the South Kensington party.

While discussing the minutiae of the wedding, the gathering may have had some words of warning for the outrageous TV reality star to be on his best behaviour as he takes on the role of James's best man.

Former racing driver James, 41, is already close to the Cambridges and to Carole Middleton after frequenting the same social circles. He flew his future mother-in-law to the Caribbean on his private jet last summer.

Pippa and James have known each other for more than a decade but it was in 2015 that romance blossomed between them.

They will tie the knot at St Mark's Church in the private estate surrounding Englefield House on 20 May. It has already been described as the society event of the year. Carole and Michael will host the reception for 150 people in a marquee in the grounds of their £6m, 18-acre property in Bucklebury next month.

Of course, it doesn't quite compare with Kate and William's big day. The royal wedding in 2011 was watched by a global audience of a billion and was attended by heads of state from almost every nation. And while Kate walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey all eyes were also on bridesmaid Pippa and her figure-skimming dress.

With party planner Carole overseeing the wedding arrangements, Pippa and James are to head to the Matthews' family's Caribbean resort for a pre-wedding honeymoon, Mail Online reports.