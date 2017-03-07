Police are hunting for a man suspected of repeatedly defecating in the streets of London.

The suspect, believed to be aged in his mid-50s, is thought to have dropped his trousers in public on numerous occasions, before defecating and leaving the scene.

The Met Police has released an image of a man they would like to speak with following one defecation incident in Eastlands Crescent, Dulwich, at around 5.15pm on Thursday, 16 February.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged in his mid-50s, around 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build. At the time of the incident he was wearing jeans and a grey jumper.

"Police believe that this is not the first time the suspect may have done this; and believe there are other similar cases which have not been reported to police," a police spokesman added. "Officers are asking for anyone who has witnessed a similar incident to report it to police."

The alleged perpetrator faces charges of outraging public decency, officers added.

Anyone with any information on who the man in the picture may be are asked to contact DC O'Hare at Southwark CID on 020 7232 6116, or police via 101 or by tweeting @MetCC. To give information anonymously Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.