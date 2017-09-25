Police have launched a major investigation after a man was reportedly shot and killed with a bow and arrow in Dundee, Scotland.

Officers confirmed that a man had died following an incident Dundonald Court around 11:45pm on Sunday on 24 September.

It is believed there was a party at an apartment in the court and that a disturbance had broken out onto the street.

Witnesses described seeing a man "covered in blood" following reports a crossbow had been fired. Police have not revealed how the victim is thought to have died but are following one "positive line of enquiry".

A heavy police cordon remains around Arklay Street and Dundonald Street and forensic officers are at the scene as part of the investigation.

One local resident, who asked not to be named, told the Courier: "Somebody was in the street shouting 'please call an ambulance'.

"I looked out and there was a man lying covered in blood. They were working on his chest and then he was taken away in an ambulance."

A second man was treated for non-life threatening injuries during the same disturbance.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that a man has died following a disturbance at Dundonald Court in Dundee yesterday at around 11.45pm.

"The death is being treated as suspicious and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

"No further details will be released until formal identification has taken place. Next of kin have been informed."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to an incident in Dundee around 10.50pm.

"We dispatched two ambulances and the Tayside trauma team. One male patient was taken to Ninewells hospital while another male casualty refused treatment at the scene."