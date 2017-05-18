A woman has admitted animal cruelty charges after dumping her emaciated and dehydrated dog in a wheelie bin in Dundee, Scotland.

Heather Stott, 58, failed to look after the pointer crossbreed, named Dougal, at her home.

The severely malnourished pet went without care for a month before being found by a member of the public in April last year inside a commercial wheelie bin in Donald Street – just yards from Stott's home.

The dog, thought to have been aged between 10 and 12 years old, was alive but in a severe condition and unable to stand.

The Scottish RSPCA was called, with the animal welfare charity's inspector finding Dougal partially wrapped in a black bag.

"This poor dog would have been absolutely terrified and was suffering a great deal when he was found," Scottish SPCA Chief Inspector John Carle said.

The animal was taken to a vet, who made a decision to put the dog to sleep.

Stott admitted failing to provide adequate care and treatment for the dog – which was suffering from emaciation, dehydration and dental disease – between 19 March and 15 April last year, the BBC reported.

Facing up to 12 months in prison, she also admitted abandoning the dog in the wheelie bin without food or water, and with no means of escape.

Her sister, Norma Stott, 71, entered a not guilty plea on the same charges, which was accepted by prosecutors during a previous hearing.

Sheriff Richard McFarlane deferred sentence until 14 June for background reports.

He said: "The charges make anxious reading, in particular charge two. Both are serious matters."