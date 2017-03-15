It's election day in Holland. After two months of campaigning, almost 13 million people can now decide who to entrust with their vote.
The stakes are high. The first of three elections in key European Union countries, the Dutch election can set the course for political future in the continent and either contain or spread the populist tide.
In a heated debate against him main rival Geert Wilders, incumbent Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was playing "the quarterfinals in trying to prevent the wrong sort of populism from winning".
Polls are open between 7.30am (6.30am GMT) and 9pm (8pm GMT).
- IBTimes UK crunched the numbers to find out who could end up ruling the country.
- In a special report from Rotterdam, we asked Dutch Muslim how they feel about Wilders' popularity.
- The Dutch silent majority was gearing up to face up to Wilders' divisive rhetoric but had yet to decide who to vote for.
- The election follow from a few tensed days between the Netherlands and Turkey, after the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan started a "war of words" against the country who banned two Turkish ministers from rallying in support of a constitutional referendum meant to give Erdogan greater powers.
Voters on social media are sharing messages to encourage one another to go vote. One of the most popular quote is from Nelson Mandela: "May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears".
But others have taken a slightly more cynical attitude to the election. Pranksters in the northern city of Groningen have added another candidate to the election billboard: fictional US President Frank Underwood from the Netflix show "House of Cards".
Polls have opened in the Netherlands and voters have begun casting their votes.
Google Netherlands is reminding everyone about the day's importance through their doodle.
According to the latest polls released overnight, the far-right party PVV led by anti-Islam, anti-immigrant and anti-EU Geert Wilders is expected to win the second-largest amount of preferences, behind the ruling centre-right VVD party of Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
As Rutte forcefully and repeatedly excluded ruling together with Wilders, it is unlikely that the populist leader will gather enough support to form a coalition government.
But as a majority of Dutch citizen had yet to make up their minds ahead of the vote, the result of the ballots may surprise.