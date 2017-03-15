Live

It's election day in Holland. After two months of campaigning, almost 13 million people can now decide who to entrust with their vote.

The stakes are high. The first of three elections in key European Union countries, the Dutch election can set the course for political future in the continent and either contain or spread the populist tide.

In a heated debate against him main rival Geert Wilders, incumbent Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was playing "the quarterfinals in trying to prevent the wrong sort of populism from winning".

Polls are open between 7.30am (6.30am GMT) and 9pm (8pm GMT).