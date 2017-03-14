Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders, who is expected to win 13% of votes in the election on 15 March, has vowed to 'de-Islamize' the Netherlands by closing all mosques and Islamic schools.

The leader of the Freedom Party (PVV) has called for the banning of Sharia law and compared the Quran to Mein Kampf, claiming it is full of "calls inciting violence."

His conviction for hate speech in December 2016 has done little to soften his stance on Muslims and immigrants. After Trump brought in a travel ban on citizens from seven majority-Muslim nations, Wilders called for a total ban on immigration from Islamic countries. At his campaign launch he referred to Moroccans as "scum" and promised that his party would "make the Netherlands for Dutch people again."

Although Wilders is unlikely to be in the coalition - all major parties have ruled out collaborating with him - Dutch Muslims are afraid. They say Wilders' rhetoric is fuelling anti-Islamic sentiment in the Netherlands and has left many Muslims feeling unsafe and no longer welcome in their own country.