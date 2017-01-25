A Dutch satire show has responded to Donald Trump's 'America First' speech with a hilarious video welcoming the US President to their "tiny country." The spoof tourism advert has gone viral with almost four million views on YouTube.

The video released on TV show Zondag met Lubach seeks to 'convince' President Trump to change his slogan to: "America First, Netherlands Second".

Delivered in a Trump-style voice, the pitch lists the many reasons the new US President should form a strong alliance with The Netherlands.

"We speak Dutch. We've got all the best words. All the other languages failed. Danish...total disaster. German is not even a real language. It's fake," presenter Greg Shapiro explains.

He goes on to say that The Netherlands already has an impressive wall to protect citizens from "all the water from Mexico" and that every year people black up to celebrate the arrival of Sinterklaas, the Dutch Father Christmas.

"It's the most racist thing you have ever seen. You'll love it. It's great."

TV show host Arjen Lubach said: "We decided to introduce our tiny country to him in a way that will probably appeal to him the most."