Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is headed to Myanmar for a two-day visit to the country where he will discuss "issues of mutual concern" with the country's leadership – including state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, foreign department spokesman said on Thursday (16 March).

The president will next travel to Thailand to complete his visit to the nine members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Spokesperson Charles Jose told a press briefing that Duterte will be in Myanmar on 19 and 20 March and in Thailand from 20 to 22 March. "Issues of mutual concern on political cooperation, on economic cooperation, as well as capacity building" will be discussed between Duterte and Suu Kyi, Jose added.

Duterte is also due to meet Myanmar President Htin Kyaw and commander-in-chief of defense services, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. The president will also address the Filipino community living in the country at an event in the Burmese capital Nay Pyi Taw, according to news outlet Rappler.

In Thailand, Duterte will meet Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha and is expected to talk on political, economic, agriculture, energy, education and defense cooperation issues, the Inquirer reported.

This will be Duterte's second presidential visit to Bangkok – the earlier was to pay tributes to late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej. He will meet the new king, Maha Vajiralongkorn, during this trip and is also expected to sign vital bilateral deals with the country's leadership.

Duterte will also hold talks with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and address the 16,000 odd Filipino people living in the country.