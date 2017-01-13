Dwayne The Rock Johnson has reacted to Tom Brady's impression of the Baywatch actor. The New England Patriots quarterback recently shared a video on Facebook telling Johnson that he would send him some of his new Under Armour pajamas in classic Rock style.

The Fast and Furious actor was clearly not impressed by Brady's impression of him, as he said, "Sweet tap dancing baby Jesus. What in the f**k did we just watch?. Thomas, what was that? You're sitting there on some rocks, which I guess that's supposed to be profound because my name is The Rock, and your legs are open like Kermit the Frog like you're getting ready to sing Rainbow Connection for Christ's sake."

Johnson, the WWE star-turned-actor continued, "What are you doing? It's OK. I'm not judging. Who the f**k directed that? A Jets fan? Had to have been a Jets fan. Thomas, did you really think that was a good idea?"

The 44-year-old actor then went on to show the quarterback on how to do a Rock impression and said, "That's how you are supposed to do it. You are suppose to be standing up, you deliver with energy, with zing, with power. I love the fact that you are clearly having fun, love seeing you having fun, I know your fans are going to love the video. Tom Brady's recovery sleepwear. I appreciate that, I am going to wear it tonight" and revealed that it will be a big change from his usual bedtime garb.

"It's gonna be a change for your buddy DJ, because usually I sleep in the buff," he added. Later he spoke highly of the player and warned him saying, "leave the acting to me". Johnson said, "Buddy congratulations on your partnership, congratulation on your launch, very very cool and you are a part of the Under Armour family. Good luck in the playoffs, keep doing your thing, we are going to be rooting for you and above all else leave the acting to me

Brady, in his official Facebook page on 11 January said, "Hey, Rock, what kind of sleepwear are you sleeping in? It doesn't matter what kind of sleepwear you're sleeping in! Because I wanted to give you a heads up that Under Armour and I are going to send you some of my new TB12 sleepwear."