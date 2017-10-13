Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has always been pretty close to his fans, often going out of his way to pose for selfies, sign posters and offer high-fives. Last week, while reading some of his fan mail, the Moana actor came across one particularly special message from the relative of a 76-year-old fan.

"I just had to share this one email with you guys because the universe works in amazing ways... I'm so grateful I got this email," he said in a video on Instagram, before reading the letter about Judy Rosenberg, who is a big fan of the actor and has a crush on him.

The former WWE star also focused his camera on the photo which was sent alongside the email, which showed Judy in bed, holding hands with a life-size cut-out of The Rock (who happens to be posing in nothing but a tiny black underwear).

The grandmother, who has five children and 17 grandchildren, recently entered hospice care and is suffering from stage four pancreatic cancer. On request, the actor sent her air kisses and called her "sexy".

"Stay strong Judy, you sexy tiger," the Jumanji star captioned the post. "We're all sending you and your family love and light during this time and I'm an extremely grateful man this email reached my eyes.

"This kind of stuff will always be the best part of fame. Thx U Universe," he added.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old, who recently earned the title of top "celebrity you would want to share a pizza with", found himself the inspiration behind a unique and possibly effective way to stop sexual harassment.

A woman named Anne Victoria Clark came up with the idea for a simple "Rock Test" which, according to her opinion piece on Medium, requires men to "treat all women like you would treat Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson".

The actor himself went on to endorse the "test" on Twitter, describing the write-up as a "tongue-in-cheek/smart look at a serious issue where the behaviour is inexcusable".