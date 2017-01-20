It might be too early to predict if Henry Cavill's Superman will be locking horns with the villainous Black Adam played by Dwayne Johnson in the Shazam movie. But, DC fans might soon see the Rock headline his solo superhero movie in the anti-hero's role.

The hunky actor had revealed some days ago that he had a "very cool and strategic meeting with the heads of DC Comics about their entire universe". As it turns out, the meeting has yielded a solo villainous role for the 44-year-old actor.

According to Deadline, Johnson will now be starring in a Shazam spinoff film that will focus majorly on the DC villain Black Adam — who has a rich history and background story. Along with the new anti-hero centric movie, the actor will also play antagonist in the Shazam movie, which features the great feats of Captain Marvel.

In the DC Comics, Shazam's other name is Captain Marvel, and it basically revolves around a teenager — Billy Batson — who can transform into a superhero with enormous strength, speed, and mental abilities. All that Batson needs to do to unleash his extraordinary powers is utter the words "Shazam!", which is believed to be an acronym for the six gods and heroes of the ancient world.

Solomon's wisdom, Hercules' strength, Aries' stamina, the power of Zeus, the bravery of Achilles and Mercury's speed together make up the powers and qualities of the DC superhero.

As new developments put Johnson at the centre of the DC Extended Universe, the actor's role as the dark hero Black Adam is expected to come into the limelight. Traditionally, Black Adam has been an archrival to Captain Marvel as the two frequently clashed over their methods.

Adding to the buzz around Shazam and Black Adam, Johnson has earlier teased the origin story of his dark character.

"I love that he starts off as a slave, that he felt like he was wronged. I've just loved that backstory," the former WWE wrestler revealed and added, "I think that Black Adam has always been, to me, the most intriguing superhero."

Only time will tell if Black Adam is a hero or a villain in the DCEU. The studio is yet to set a release date for the spinoff while Shazam arrives on 5 April 2019.