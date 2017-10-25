If this acting lark doesn't work out, Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson could always pursue a career as a Guns N' Roses tribute act and professional groove master. The 45-year-old former WWE star, who can next be seen in the Jumanji reboot, is showing off his lip-synching talent in a new behind-the-scenes clip from the action fantasy movie.

In the short clip, the 6ft 4" muscle man − who plays hulking adventurer Dr Smolder Bravestone − sings along to the rock band's 1987 hit Welcome To The Jungle in front of a blue screen. Not one to do things by halves, a fierce Johnson remains animated throughout with his hands on his hips and gives lots of attitude. He ends his performance with a cheeky wink.

Sharing the short clip with his 95 million Instagram followers, he wrote: "I want to watch you bleed. (I'm slightly crazy that way.) Guns and Roses' iconic WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE is our official #JUMANJI theme song."

He went on to explain that it was "appropriate considering the wild fun ride our movie is and that this song is one of my all time favs to train like a MF beast to. Our whole cast did this lip sync that'll air around the world when the film is released."

The father of one couldn't resist the urge to take a swipe at his pal and co-star Kevin Hart adding: "Me, @karengillanofficial @jackblack were bad ass. @kevinhart4real sucked. #PromoDay #JUMANJI#WelcomeToTheJungle CHRISTMAS".

Fans flocked to the comments section to show their appreciation for his rendition of the classic song. "So damn funny my man," one person said, while another gushed: "All I see is pure talent." A third added: "Rocking my world on dull UK morning!! Thanks Dwayne!!"

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which also stars Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan will be released on 20 December 2017. Moving over from the original's magical board game – which allowed a stampede of animals into the real world – the reboot will see the film's stars absorbed into a video game and cast as in-game avatars.