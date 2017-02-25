The chilling winter is there to stay for another month, but Dwayne Johnson has teased a sizzling hot summer for all with his upcoming film Baywatch. The motion picture is set to premiere on 26 May this year and The Rock promises 'huge laugh' for the audiences.

In his latest Instagram post the actor has compared his upcoming comedy flick with blockbuster Hollywood film franchises: Star Wars, Fast & Furious, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

With the post the wrestler turned actor tried to bust the general myth about his action-comedy being perceived as an R rated film and insists that it is an out and out comedy film that aims to "deliver fun."

"SUMMER IS COMING.. THANK YOU Peoria, Arizona for the electric energy and excitement! Since our little beach movie, #Baywatch has become one of the most anticipated of 2017, we have to test the movie to a very diverse audience of all colors, ages and gender to make sure the movie's on point and we deliver the fun," he captioned an image of the selected audience standing in queue to watch the first screening of the TV series reboot in Arizona.

"We recruited hundreds of people for this one screening and the test results were incredible high and a massive success," the 44-year-old Moana star continued his caption and claimed that the ratings are 'incredibly high' for Baywatch.

"Are "incredible high" movie test scores rare? No... your big blockbusters usually get them.. Star Wars, Fast & Furious, Pirates etc. We call these 4 Quadrant movies, where they appeal pretty much to every age, race and gender. But huge 4Quad test scores are VERY rare when it comes to RATED R comedies. We truly hit a sweet spot with all audiences. Very cool movie stuff coming out of Arizona."

The film is an adaptation of the superhit series of the same name in the 90s. Johnson plays the lead as Mitch Buchannon. Directed by Seth Gordon, the film also stars Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra and Alexandra Daddario.

The synopsis reads: Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay."