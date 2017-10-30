When Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential elections despite never having held political office before, he opened the door for other non-politicians to aim for the White House, including Jumanji star Dwayne Johnson. Speaking at a panel at Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con on 28 October, the actor once again teased the possibility of running in the 2020 elections.

"I think the 'People's President' has a really nice ring to that. I'll just say that," he told the audience without giving any further confirmation of his political ambitions.

The 45-year-old hinted at the possibility of running for president as early as November 2016 when he told Variety that "it would be a great opportunity to help people". More recently, he told GQ that launching a campaign was a "real possibility".

"Personally, I feel that if I were President, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn't agree with someone] on something, I wouldn't shut them out. I would actually include them," the former WWE wrestler told the magazine.

"The first thing we'd do is we'd come and sit down and we'd talk about it. It's hard to categorise right now how I think he's (Donald Trump) doing, other than to tell you how I would operate, what I would like to see."

Until he confirms his plans, Johnson will continue focusing on his film career instead. His latest film, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle releases on 20 December and on Saturday, the actor revealed the reason he choose to sign up for the remake of the 1995 film.

"It was the opportunity that we had to introduce Jumanji to a whole new generation," he explained. "Also, too, it was my personal way of really paying homage and respect to the one man who created the Jumanji magic to begin with, Mr. Robin Williams."