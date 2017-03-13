Iconic rock band The Eagles are reportedly set to reunite for live shows. The news comes as a surprise after the surviving members vowed never to perform again after the death of Glenn Frey in 2016.

Past members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Don Felder, Randy Meisner, Timothy B Schmit and Bernie Leadon, are set to headline the Classic West and Classic East festivals in both New York and Los Angeles in July. According to The Sun, the band will earn £4m ($4.8m) for performing two nights and will join Fleetwood Mac on the line-up.

A source told the newspaper: "The Eagles are getting back together on stage. It's not a decision they have taken lightly but their feelings have changed and they know there's huge demand from fans who want to see them.

"None of them need the money – they want to make sure the shows are respectful and fitting tribute. The band are still dealing with the issue of replacing Glenn and have secretly held talks with some performers, but they are also discussing the possibility of sharing his duties between them."

The Eagles gave their last performance at the Grammys 2016 in February when they performed Take It Easy alongside Jackson Browne. Shortly after, founding member Henley said it would be The Eagles' final live performance with the band still grieving over Frey's death.

The 69-year-old told BBC Radio 2 at the time: "It was very difficult and very emotional. We actually almost didn't do it. That was the final farewell. I don't think you'll see us performing again. I think that was probably it. I think it was an appropriate farewell."

Frey died in January 2016 at the age of 67 due to complications of rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia. The singer had been recovering from gastrointestinal tract surgery.

Classic West will take place between 15-16 July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles while Classic East will take place on 29 and 30 July at Citi Field in New York. Other acts confirmed for the dual line-up, include Journey, Earth, Wind and Fire, Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers.