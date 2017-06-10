Heavy police presence in Ealing Broadway. Roads closed. One shopping centre 'closed down'. pic.twitter.com/q91XE2Viut

A shopping centre in Ealing Broadway has been evacuated following reports of a suspect package.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called to the shopping centre in west London just after 6pm. It has been reported that a man has been arrested in connection with the security alert.

Emergency services are at the scene in west London as police secure the area. Hundreds of shoppers were seen being led out of the mall by police.

A cordon has been put in place as far as Ealing Green and Ealing Studios as police investigate the incident. Residents have been asked to leave their homes as a precaution.

Rupa Haq MP tweeted : "Official statement to follow shortly from @ealingMPS but am hearing that it's to be an "all clear" on the suspect package at Ealing Broadway

Video and images of the evacuation have been posted online as locals commented on the usual scenes.

"Very strange scenes at Ealing Broadway. No one is panicking, just a little confused. Great work by emergency services!" said one Twitter user.

"Police are driving people away from Ealing Broadway station towards Hanwell. No traffic getting through."

Currently dealing with a security alert at Ealing Broadway Shopping Centre. Only evacuated as a precaution. Search of area being carried out — Ealing MPS (@ealingMPS) June 10, 2017

"Police have cordoned off #EalingBroadway shopping centre and area. Seems big. Chopper is also flying about," reported another.

"Ealing Broadway evacuated. Staff, public out. Roads closed. Police helicopter circling. No buses on Uxbridge Rd."

It's the second incident at the shopping centre over a "suspicious package" in just over a week.

Britain has been on high alert since two Islamist militant attacks killed 30 people in Manchester and London in the last few weeks.