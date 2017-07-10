The chief suspect in an acid attack in London that left two people with life-changing injuries has given himself up to police.

John Tomlin, 24, has been arrested on charges of grievous bodily harm with intent after he walked into an east London police station on Sunday (9 July). He remains in custody.

Jameel Muhktar, 37 was celebrating the 21st birthday of cousin Resham Khan before the attack.

The pair were left with life-changing injuries after a man allegedly threw acid at them through the window of their car on Tollgate Road in Beckton on 21 June.

The attacker then threw more of the acid at Muhktar before leaving the scene.

Khan, a student at Manchester Metropolitan University, and Muhktar suffered severe burns to the face and body in the attack on 21 June.

Members of the public came to the pair's aid after the attack which has sparked a huge online appeal.

Over £55,000 has been raised for Resham Khan, who is a business management student.

There's been a significant surge in the number of acid attacks in recent years, figures show. The Metropolitan Police said there were 261 such attacks in 2015, but last year that soared to 454.