After Corrie star Faye Brookes' explicit sex tape surfaced online, another soap star has been targeted in a celebrity hack.

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite, who returned to the popular BBC show EastEnders after a 16-year hiatus earlier this month, is the latest actress to have her nude photos leaked on the internet. According to The Sun, the pictures show her in various stages of undress, including topless backstage clicks and images on the beach, and seem to have been stolen from her cell phone.

"This is becoming an increasingly big problem for female TV stars," a source was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

"It has already hit several actresses and Tamzin is the latest to suffer. It's very upsetting, but seems to be a fact of life in the spotlight," the source added.

With the latest celebrity nude leak, the 47-year-old soap star joins a slew of actresses who have been targeted and whose explicit photos and videos have been stolen and posted online.

While Outhwaite is yet to address the unverified report, there are several others – like Coronation Street actresses Brookes and Kym Marsh, and Hollyoaks' star Jennifer Metcalfe – who have also been victims in the latest photo hack.

Earlier, 30-year-old Brookes was left "devastated" after an explicit tape showing her performing a sex act with an unidentified man was leaked on an adult website. The actress, known for playing Kate Connor on the hit ITV show, is said to have called the police after the alleged hack.

The two-minute-long clip and explicit images taken from her phone have been viewed over 100,000 times on the adult site, according to a report.

"Faye is understandably devastated. Like any woman, she will be mortified that this footage is a few clicks away," a source said at the time. "It has somehow been accessed by someone who doesn't care how much upset they cause."