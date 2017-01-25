EastEnders' new year's resolution must have been to amp up the drama, especially of the tragic kind, as Monday night's (23 January) bus crash left several Walford characters battling for their lives.

The BBC soap – which killed off sisters Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell on New Year's Day – left nervous viewers hanging on the edge of their seats and wondering if their favourite Albert Square residents had died.

The names and number of deaths from the unfortunate incident have yet to be revealed, but some of Walford's most popular characters including Martin Fowler, Carmel Kazemi, Whitney and Lee Carter, and Shakil Kazemi are missing from the cast list in next week's episodes, The Mirror reports.

They could be joined by the likes of Kush Kazemi, Bex Fowler and Louise Mitchell, though it hasn't been clarified as to whether they're just being kept off screen as the storyline unfolds.

Other famous 'Enders characters missing from the cast list after Thursday's episode include Dot Cotton, Billy Mitchell, Max Branning and Stacey Slater.

Last night's show left viewers squirming in horror as the dazed residents of Walford scrambled through the Square covered in blood and walking like zombies. The community quickly came together and lifted up a double-decker bus to free Martin Fowler.

Before the crash occurred, the greengrocer was trying to make fellow market sellers strike over the council's plans to relocate their stalls to a new site – but while he was ranting and raging – the out of control double decker knocked him to the ground.

The bus driver had a heart attack as he drove the bus. By the end of last night's episode, Fowler was being treated by paramedics, and though freed from the crash, is still not safe.

EastEnders continues on Thursday (26 January) at 7.30pm on BBC1.