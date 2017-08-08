EastEnders star Davood Ghadami has cha-cha-chaed his way into this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up. The muscular 35-year-old star, who is best known for playing market trader Kush Kazemi, is the second star to be confirmed for the latest edition of the dancing competition.

"Having the opportunity to take part in this year's Strictly is such an honour," the heartthrob said in a statement. "It's going to be exciting, challenging and terrifying all at once and I am so looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone and learning to dance. See you under the Glitterball!"

An insider told the Sun that producers wanted some male eye candy for the show and was delighted they managed to bag him.

"Soap stars, particularly from EastEnders, have done really well on the show previously," the source said. "Producers are keen for him to get his kit off and get the audience's pulses racing a bit."

News of the British-Iranian actor's involvement has gone down a storm with fans taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

"I really didn't expect Davood to be the #EastEnders celebrity this year, but I'm excited about it! #Strictly #SCD," one person said while another enthused: "This combines all three of my major passions. Strictly, Eastenders and Very Attractive Men."

A third added: "Kush is doing Strictly I'm not unhappy about this #eastenders #scd"

He joins former Saturdays songstress Mollie King, who will also be showing off her dancing skills when the Bafta award-winning entertainment show returns this autumn. "I'm literally so excited to learn Latin and ballroom dancing, and of course I can't wait to get into the sequins too!" the popstar told Nick Grimshaw on his BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show. "It's going to be a lot of hard work but I'm ready for the challenge."

Ghadami, who was named Best Newcomer at the 2015 TV Choice Awards, follows in the footsteps of other Eastenders actors that have enjoyed a stint on the show. Tameka Empson, Kellie Bright, and Kara Tointon are just a few of the names that have been on Strictly.