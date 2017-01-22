Life in Albert Square will never be the same again, as a horror bus crash will send shockwaves through the tight-knit community.

Kicking off the drama, the Bridge Street Market stallholders find out that the council is planning to relocate them.

While fruit and veg stalwart Martin Fowler (James Bye) calls for a strike, his attempts to rally the other vendors to join him prove unsuccessful.

It does, however, lead to a massive argument with his other half Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner).

Elsewhere, Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) calls in sick at work to enjoy a day out with mum Sylvie (Linda Marlowe) and sister Shirley (Linda Henry).

Undertakers Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) get stuck in traffic on the way to pick up a dead body.

While Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) and Max Branning (Jake Wood) go about their everyday lives.

When disaster strikes, it creates a chain reaction of devastating events.

Although locals are quick to lend a hand, the severity of the situation soon becomes apparent.

Show bosses are keeping tight-lipped for the most part, but Stacey will receive some "alarming news," as Mick is left in shock by something he sees – with his son Lee (Danny-Boy Hatchard) set to leave, could there be a connection?

A fan site for the long-running BBC soap featured an aerial photo of the show's Boreham Wood set believed to be taken shortly after the crash.

It shows two ambulances, plus, two fire engines on the scene. Other snaps doing the rounds show a red double bus with the top deck's front ripped off.

Actress Tilly Keeper who plays Louise Mitchell teased that upcoming episodes will be "Unmissable".

She told Digital Spy: "All I'll say is that next week's episodes are HUGE and unmissable. It was exciting to film and I can't wait to see the audience's reaction.

The 19-year-old added: "I can't say anything else! My lips are sealed. All I will say is make sure you tune in."

Disaster Week begins on EastEnders Monday at 8pm on BBC One.