EasyJet has unveiled plans to create 1,200 new jobs in its largest ever cabin crew intake as it continues its expansion plans.

The budget airline said on Tuesday that over 1,200 fixed-term positions would be created, bringing its cabin crew tally to 8,100.

"We're delighted to be opening recruitment for more than 1,200 cabin crew positions today (25 July)," said Tina Milton, easyJet's head of cabin service.

"Being cabin crew is a very rewarding role. Our teams are extremely professional and energetic with a real sense of fun. We're looking forward to welcoming more people into our growing team."

The news comes after the FTSE 100-listed airline last week confirmed it had been awarded a European Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in Austria, which it had applied for in a bid to secure its right to fly to and across the EU post-Brexit.

Earlier this month, easyJet had unveiled plans to launch a new airline to continue to operate flights both across Europe and domestically within European countries after the UK has left the European Union.

The budget airline said the new company will be called easyJet Europe and will be based in Vienna, while the people and planes that will fly for the new carrier are already employed and based in EU27 countries.

EasyJet, which flies more than 270 aircraft on more than 880 routes in 31 countries, recruited over 450 pilots earlier this year.