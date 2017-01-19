The European Central Bank (ECB) maintained its bond-buying programme on Thursday (19 January) until at least December, in line with market expectation, as it kept interest rates unchanged at zero.

The bank also left its refinancing rate (the rate at which it lends money to commercial banks) and interest rates on the marginal lending and the deposit facilities unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.40% respectively.

As previously outlined, the ECB will continue to make purchases under the asset purchase programme (APP) at its current monthly pace of €80bn (£69.3m, $85.4m) until the end of March. From April, the net asset purchases are intended to continue at a monthly pace of €60bn until the end of December, "or beyond, if necessary".

If the outlook becomes less favourable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, the bank stands ready to increase the programme in terms of size and/or duration.

ECB President Mario Draghi is scheduled to speak at 2.30pm GMT.

More to follow...