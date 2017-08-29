US President Donald Trump on Monday (28 August) confused two blonde Finnish journalists during a joint press conference with the Nordic country's President Sauli Niinisto and the Internet is having an absolute field day. As the Washington Post notes, joint news press conferences with foreign leaders generally have a set format - two questions for American journalists and two for reporters from the home country of the president's counterpart.

This time, however, Trump invited his Finnish counterpart to take another inquiry.

"I know there might be a couple of more questions," he said before turning to Niinistö. "Do you want to take one more? Would you want to take one more? Go ahead. Pick."

As Niinistö gestured to take the third question from one of the reporters, Trump immediately asked: "Again? You're going to give her the same one?"

"No, she is not the same lady," the Finnish president replied to laughter from the press pool. "They are sitting side by side."

"We have a lot of blonde women in Finland," the reporter quipped as she took the microphone to ask a question.

PBS NewsHour correspondent Lisa Desjardins later took to Twitter to post a photo of the two journalists, Maria Annala and Paula Vilen, after the press conference. Meanwhile, social media erupted with a slew of hilarious jokes, comments and memes to mock Trump for his latest gaffe involving the press.

"This is why you don't look at the sun, folks", one Twitter user wrote while another added: "You really can't make this stuff up."

"Can this idiot do ONE of these joint press conferences without embarrassing us?" a Twitter user asked.

"I guess to a misogynist we all look the same," one person wrote.