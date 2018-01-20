Ed Sheeran is set to get married to childhood friend Cherry Seaborn after he announced their engagement on Saturday (January 20).

The singer broke the news to his 18.9 million followers on the Instagram earlier today. The post has since received over 700,000 likes since publication, with ecstatic fans sending best wishes to the couple.

According to Ed Sheeran himself the engagement happened late last year. His post read: "Got myself a fianceé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx"

The 25-year-old singer is close friends with Seaborn having attended school together in Suffolk. The pair were both pupils at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham.

After leaving secondary school Seaborn attended Duke University in Durham, North Carolina before returning to Britain last year, apparently to be closer to Sheeran. According to reports, the pair have dated for months and Sheeran's post seems to officially confirm they are now living together.

Earlier this year, Sheeran said he felt "pretty good" about the possibility of marrying Seaborn, who he described as his "childhood sweetheart"