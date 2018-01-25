An Iceland newspaper has made an unfortunate layout mistake that placed a photo of singer Ed Sheeran next to an obituary, giving the impression he has died.

The obituary was written for Svavari Gunnari Sigurdsson, an 82-year-old man who moved to Sweden to work as a mechanic for Volvo. But a mistake in production put Sheeran's head right in the middle of the death notice.

Several Twitter users have reached out to Sheeran on social media to show him the unfortunate mistake. He has not yet responded to any tweets, but this doesn't mean he is dead.

The 27-year-old Sheeran announced his engagement on Saturday (20 January). He will wed his childhood friend Cherry Seaborn, he announced on Instagram,

According to Sheeran himself the engagement happened late last year. His post read: "Got myself a fianceé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx." The 25-year-old singer is close friends with Seaborn having attended school together in Suffolk. The pair were both pupils at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham.

Last May, rumours were circulating that Russel Crowe had let it slip that the two were already engaged. The Gladiator actor reportedly revealed the news while discussing his friendship with the pop star — describing Seaborn as the British singer's "fiancee".

According to The Sun, Crowe said: "We became friends through people we know and he was on tour and came to stay. We just became friendly and he has since come back with his fiancée for more time and stuff."