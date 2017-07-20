Ed Sheeran decided to close his Twitter account a day after his cameo in the season 7 premiere episode of Game of Thrones. Joining the dots, people came to the conclusion that all the negative criticism over his performance was what drove the singer to finally make his exit from the microblogging site. But that does not seem to be the case.

A number of the show's viewers slammed Sheeran's performance and tweeted that they were hopeful that a dire wolf or dragon would kill his character off. Despite the barbs, the Shape of You hitmaker clarified that his Twitter exit had absolutely nothing to do with his appearance on the HBO show.

"I came off Twitter coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "It's clearly f**kin' awesome.

"Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want [sic]," he added. "Here is an unrelated picture of me and my wonderful manager riding off into the sunset together."

While he may not have been affected by the GoT comments, the 26-year-old does have a problem with people posting mean comments on Twitter. "I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things," he said in an interview earlier this month. "Twitter's a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that's why I've come off it. The head-f**k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much."

At the time, he explained that he would stop using his account himself but would have someone else manage it for him. Sheeran continues to be active on Instagram.