Ed Sheeran fans have been left devastated after a "bit of a bicycle accident" forced the singer to cancel a string of concert dates.

The Shape of You hitmaker was rushed to a hospital this week after being hit by a car while riding his bike in London. He informed fans of the incident by sharing a snap of himself from the neck down on his Instagram page, which showed one bandaged arm, with the other in a sling.

In the post, he warned his 15.7 million followers that his forthcoming live performances may be in jeopardy as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The 26-year-old star had been due to kick off a tour of Asia on 22 October, starting in Taiwan before moving on to South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore.

On Wednesday (17 October) he returned to the social media platform to break the heartbreaking news that his fears had become a reality.

"A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future," he wrote alongside a new snap of his right arm in a cast.

"Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I'm waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details."

Fans flocked to the comment section to wish the flame-haired star a speedy recovery, with one person writing: "OMG take care Ed. We all love you and are waiting for your recovery. No matter how long you can't perform, you have got our support and strength. #LoveforEd."

Another fan said: "Please get better Ed. I know it sucks, but you gotta get better!!!"

A third tried to inject some comedy into by advising that he consider being a mummy for Halloween.