Ed Sheeran has been hit by a car while riding his bike in London. He has since shared an Instagram picture of his arm, which appears to be broken.

The 26-year-old pop star informed his 15.7m followers on the social media site via a snap of himself from the neck down, showcasing one bandaged arm and the other in a sling.

He warned that the bicycle accident "may affect" some of his upcoming shows, captioning the shot: "Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x".

Fans were quick to comment on the incident, with one person writing: "Aww not nice take care get well soon xx "as another told him: "take care my idol❤".

Sheeran looks like he has broken his right arm, which is the one he uses to play the guitar at his live shows, so it's no surprise that it could potentially cancel his upcoming gigs.

The singer-songwriter, who released his third album in March 2017, is due to kick off a tour in Asia on 22 October in Taipei. He is then scheduled to move on to Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore.

His management team are yet to comment on whether the upcoming tour dates could be cancelled.

Sheeran's popularity skyrocketed across the globe when he made a guest appearance on Taylor Swift's fourth studio Album, Red. His second album, x, was released in 2014 and peaked at number one in the UK and the US. In 2015 he won the Brit Award for Album of the Year.