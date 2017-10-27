Taylor Swift has managed to keep her romance with Joe Alwyn low key and away from the public eye. However, Swift's close friend, Ed Sheeran has shared some details about her new British man.

Swift and Alwyn's romance apparently has Sheeran's stamp of approval. The Shape Of You singer, in an interview with Roman Kemp on Capital London's breakfast show on Thursday (26 October), said, "He's really nice. Really, really friendly. Really good dude."

Sheeran knows about the British actor because he recently spent some time with Swift while she was in London. The 26-year-old explained, "We're in touch quite a fair bit, you know. She's been in London quite a bit as well."

The songstress is gearing up to release her sixth studio album, Reputation, which comes out on 10 November, and Sheeran has revealed that he is already digging the record. "The songs are great. I think people will like the album," the Thinking Out Loud hitmaker told the host.

The Shake It Off hitmaker released her new single Gorgeous this Friday (20 October), and the song is packed with lyrics about love, and many fans assume she is talking about her new romance. She sings, "Ocean blue eyes, looking in mine / I feel like I might sink and drown and die. You're so gorgeous."

Recently a report in US Weekly alleged that Swift and the Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk actor are "very much in love".

A source told the gossip outlet, "They have quite a low-key relationship, which Taylor likes. It's very normal, and no one really knows about it right now. They just work out, watch movies together and invite friends over. Taylor loves to cook and bake for him. They are still taking it slow."

The Look What You Made Me Do singer's relationship with the British actor made headlines in May 2017. Before Alwyn, Swift dated Thor actor Tom Hiddleston from June to September 2016 and DJ Calvin Harris from March 2015 to June 2016.