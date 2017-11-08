A potential title unification bout between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in the near future is not likely to take place at Wembley Stadium according to Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

Both heavyweights have targeted a fight with each other to unify their belts with Joshua holding the WBA, IBF and IBO titles while Wilder currently holds the WBO title.

"AJ" has already fought at Wembley Stadium this year in his historic win against Wladimir Klitschko back in April and most recently defended his belts against Carlos Takam at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 28 October.

Hearn, however, revealed that going back to Wembley would be difficult and that ideally, Twickenham could be the most realistic option for the mega heavyweight clash.

"Twickenham is a realistic option," Hearn said, as quoted by The Mirror. "Wembley is quite difficult this year. We have already been in contact with them and the options aren't great."

"We basically want the biggest possible stadium and if Wembley is not available, the next best would be Twickenham."

If confirmed, the fight will happen at Twickenham Stadium, home to the England national rugby team. With an attendance capacity of 82,000, it will only continue to showcase Joshua's drawing power.

Wilder's drawing power in comparison, is not as impressive, having most recently defended his WBO title against Bermane Stiverne in New York's Barclays Center with an attendance of 10,924, including a lot of giveaway tickets.

Hearn reiterated that he is open to Joshua fighting the "Bronze Bomber" next, but maintains that negotiations between the parties have to be fair.

"We have no problem fighting Wilder next, whether that is spring or summer," the British promoter added. "The main issue is if they want to come to the negotiating table and then the content of those negotiations."

"One guy is selling 5,000 tickets in Brooklyn, the other is selling 70,000 tickets in Britain and we are making seven or eight times as much money per fight. There has to be some common sense."