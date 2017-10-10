Promoter Eddie Hearn wants WBA (Super), IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to compete abroad after his fight with Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua (19-0 record in boxing) will defend his titles against Pulev on 28 October in Cardiff, and if successful, is expected to face WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder to unify the belts.

Wilder (38-0 record in boxing) has been campaigning for a unification bout for a while, claiming that Joshua and Hearn were scared and stalling.

The American also added that he believed the 27-year-old, who has never fought outside the United Kingdom, needed to fight in America in order to become a global name.

Hearn seems to agree with the "Bronze Bomber" as he revealed what Joshua's next few fights could be after his meeting with Pulev, citing Las Vegas and the Middle East as potential locations.

"I think Anthony's next fight after Pulev will be abroad," Hearn said, as quoted by The Mirror.

"Maybe Las Vegas, maybe the Middle East. Then his next fight after that will be a unification — and I want the Wilder fight.

"It's all there for Anthony, and he just has to keep winning. But first, let's deal with the Pulev fight."

Meanwhile, Wilder will defend his title a week after Joshua's upcoming title fight, as he takes on Bermane Stiverne on 4 November.

Wilder was originally scheduled to defend his title against Luis Ortiz, but his Cuban opponent tested positive for a banned substance and was soon replaced.

However, there is some confusion as to whether Ortiz will remain as a mandatory opponent for Joshua with his team confident of being cleared, having claimed the failed test was due to medication for high blood pressure.

"I don't know what's happening," Hearn added. "The WBC say they won't sanction the Wilder fight, [but] Ortiz's lot say they are about to be cleared."

"The WBA have to rule on their position."