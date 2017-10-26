Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson is in contention to start his first Premier League match in nine months against Chelsea on Saturday (28 October).

Wilson, 25, suffered a second anterior cruciate ligament injury at the start of the year but returned to action in the Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Middlesbrough on Tuesday. The Cherries striker had an immediate impact back in the first-team, scoring and providing an assist for another as Eddie Howe's side booked their place in the quarter-finals of the competition with a 3-1 win.

Bournemouth host Antonio Conte's side in Saturday's evening kick-off with the former Coventry City youngster now firmly in the frame to lead his side's attack against the champions.

"The biggest compliment I can give Callum is that he's played 90 minutes and it didn't really look hard for him, physically," Howe said. "I think his overall performance gives me something to think about.

"We've got competition in that area, for sure. I'll have a few sleepless nights, if everyone's fit, trying to pick a team and pick a bench but that's what you want. I was very pleased with him, he's done his chances no harm."

Bournemouth have sunk to second bottom in the Premier League having taken just seven points from their opening nine games. They have also managed to find the back of the net just six times in that period, with only rock-bottom Crystal Palace registering a shorter return so far this term.

Joshua King scored 16 of his 33 career league goals for the club last season, most of which came during Wilson's absence, but so far this term the Norway international has hit two just two Premier League goals – enough to make him his side's top scorer.

Summer signing Jermain Defoe and Benik Afobe each have one goal to their name with more firepower urgently needed to kickstart Bournemouth's campaign.