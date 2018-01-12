Antonio Conte's wish to see Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois extend their contracts and remain at Chelsea for the foreseeable future is close to fruition after the former confirmed that he will sign the new offer on the table.

The Belgian midfielder is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2020, but the reigning Premier League champions are keen to tie him down to a new deal in order to avoid the same situation Arsenal are going through with Alexis Sanchez, who has entered the final six months of his deal without agreeing an extension.

The Italian coach has been calling for the club to conclude talks with Hazard and Courtois and they seem to have made a breakthrough with both players now confirming that they will sign new deals to remain at Stamford Bridge beyond the current campaign. The Chelsea goalkeeper was the first to confirm that he will agree a new deal and urged his compatriot to do the same.

Both the players have been linked with moves away from England in recent weeks with Real Madrid touted to be their next destination. Recent reports suggested that the Spanish capital club were preparing a £120m deal to take Hazard to the Santiago Bernabeu, but his new deal will put an end to the speculation.

The 27-year-old Belgian was at the O2 Arena on Thursday night for an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, which was when he put a lot of Chelsea supporters at ease when he confirmed that he will sign a new deal once Courtois puts pen-to-paper on a new contract.

"Yes," Hazard told the Mirror when asked if he will sign a new deal with the champions. "I think Thibaut first. Then I will sign."

Conte will be delighted to hear that two of his key players will be committed to the club long-term, especially after the manager warned that the duo's exit will threaten Chelsea's chances of winning trophies in the future.