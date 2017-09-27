Antonio Conte has hinted both Eden Hazard and David Luiz are fit to start for Chelsea in their Champions League showdown against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (27 September).

Hazard underwent ankle surgery during the summer transfer window and has made three appearances off the bench in the Premier League so far this season against Leicester City, Arsenal and Stoke City.

Last Wednesday, the Belgium international made his first start of the campaign in the 5-1 thrashing of Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup. Conte now suggests he is ready to start the forward again in what is set to be Chelsea's toughest examination of the Champions League group stage away to Diego Simeone's side.

"Last season he showed in every game his great talent. He is a top player," Conte told a press conference on Tuesday. "This competition is very important for him and the team as it brings you to another level. He has all the possibilities to do this for us.

"He is totally fit and in contention for tomorrow's game. He is in the right moment.

Luiz meanwhile missed the 4-0 win over Stoke as he began a three-match suspension handed down for his red card shown against Arsenal earlier this month. The Brazil international also suffered a wrist injury in that match against the Gunners but Conte has confirmed his centre-half, fresh after sitting out at the weekend, is fit and ready.

"This type of injury won't stop him tomorrow, he is in contention, no problem," Conte said of the former PSG defender.

Thibaut Courtois meanwhile is ready to start against the club who he spent three seasons on loan with. The Belgium international looked to have picked up a minor knock following a collision with Gary Cahill and Peter Crouch in the comfortable win over Stoke but his manager confirmed later that evening there were no major concerns over the goalkeeper. "I spoke with our doctor about Thibaut, above all about whether I could make a different substitution and he said Thibaut was okay and you can make another substitution. Now he is okay and ready to play the next game against Atletico Madrid."

Pedro is Chelsea's only injury doubt although Conte is confident he does not have a "serious problem."