Chelsea star Eden Hazard has encouraged Michy Batshuayi to leave the club on loan on transfer deadline day should Fernando Llorente arrive from Swansea City.

With Diego Costa's days at Stamford Bridge seemingly numbered, Antonio Conte is keen to bring in another forward to provide back-up for record signing Alvaro Morata. Despite the presence of Batshuayi at Stamford Bridge, Conte is looking to Llorente, a player he managed during his spell at Juventus, to fill that role in a deal worth up to €15m that could be confirmed on the final day of the transfer window.

Batshuayi, 23, has failed to hold down a first-team role at the club since his £33m arrival from Marseille last summer and his countryman feels he may have to find another club if he wants consistent first-team opportunities this season.

"I spoke with him about it this morning, he is 23 years-old. If he wants to progress, he must play," Hazard told a press conference ahead of Belgium's World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar on Friday, ESPN report.

"Especially if Chelsea sign Llorente, he will have less playing time. I am disappointed for him because he has had a very good pre-season."

Chelsea's attempts to sign Llorente also hinge on whether Swansea are able to bring in a replacement before Thursday's 11pm deadline, with a move for former striker Wilfried Bony in the works.

However, the Premier League champions face a battle to sign the former Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla and Juventus striker, with Tottenham Hotspur also emerging as an interested party. According to AS, Mauricio Pochettino's side has contacted the striker and are willing to improve any offer Chelsea make.

Conte has been repeatedly frustrated in his attempts to strengthen his Chelsea side this summer. The club missed out on first-choice striker option Romelu Lukaku back in July when Manchester United swooped in ahead of them, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is now poised to join Liverpool despite the Blues seeing their £40m bid accepted for the England international.