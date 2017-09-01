Chelsea have been handed a major injury boost ahead of their game against Leicester City on 9 September after Eden Hazard made a successful injury comeback with Belgium during their game against Gibraltar on Thursday (31 August).

The Blues winger has played just one game prior to this since fracturing his ankle on 5 June during a training session with the national team and it was an Under-23 fixture against Everton when he featured for 73 minutes.

The game against Gibraltar was a true test that he is ready to return to first-team action despite Belgium thrashing their opponents 9-0 with hat-tricks from Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Meunier, while Eden Hazard and Axel Witsel contributed with a goal apiece and an own goal from Deren Ibrahim completed the rout.

Hazard played 77 minutes of the game and is likely to be involved again when Belgium take on Greece in their second World Cup qualifier of the international break. Antonio Conte is unlikely to be very happy about one of his key players being pushed so much immediately after his return, but it will certainly help in getting the midfielder match-fit and be ready when the Premier League season resumes in eight days.

The 2017 summer transfer window is certain to go down in history as one of the most explosive windows in recent times owing to the magnitude of deals completed by clubs across Europe.

Neymar became the world's most expensive footballer when Paris Saint-Germain signed him from Barcelona for a world-record €222m (£198m). Ousmane Dembele is now the second most expensive footballer after joining Catalan giants from Borussia Dortmund for a fee in the region of €150m including add-ons.

PSG also signed Kylian Mbappe, who initially joined on a season-long loan from AS Monaco. However, the French capital club are obligated to buy him on a permanent basis next summer for a fee of £165.7m. There were other deals like Romelu Lukaku for £75m to Manchester United and Alvaro Morata for £68m to Chelsea. Overall spending across Europe's top five leagues was just under £4bn, according to the Guardian.

On that note, Hazard was asked about his valuation on the current market and the Belgian joked that it could be around €300m (£276m). However, he said that one will only know if and when he ever moves from Chelsea.

"I don't know how much I would cost. Maybe €300 million?" Hazard said with a smile, as quoted by The Sun.

"It all depends on the market. Neymar is a Brazilian, has a lot of potential, is a year younger than I am and played for Barcelona.

"A transfer fee also depends on your contract and on a number of other things. We will see how much I am worth if I ever get a transfer," he added.