Chelsea star Eden Hazard is "good enough to play for" Real Madrid or Barcelona, according to Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier.

The right-back and the Blues forward are teammates with the Belgium national side. Meunier is aware of Hazard's quality and has trained with the player while on international duty. The latter has been a key player for the west London club since joining them from Lille in 2012.

Meunier has compared his compatriot to Neymar after suggesting Antonio Conte's star and PSG's world-record signing are on the "same level of ability." The Brazil international left Barcelona and sealed a record switch to Camp Nou after the Ligue 1 outfit triggered his €222m (£200m) release clause.

"Eden and Neymar are on the same level of ability. To my mind Eden could play for PSG with his hands tied behind his back. It would be a fantastic transfer for us," Meunier explained, as quoted by The Sun.

"Eden would be good enough to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona as well. He could play anywhere."

Meunier moved to Parc des Princes from Club Brugge in the summer of 2016. In his debut season at PSG, he was competing with Serge Aurier for a place in the starting lineup. Aurier left the French club and completed a switch to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

PSG signed Alves on a free transfer earlier in the summer and the Belgian right-back is competing with the former Barcelona star for a place in the starting XI. Unai Emery has used the Brazilian for the Champions League fixtures, while making only four starts in the league. The 26-year-old expressed his frustration over lack of regular playing time at PSG.

"Yes [I am frustrated with my limited chances], because I want to play every match, whether it's against Gueugnon, Niort or Bayern Munich," he said.

"I want to be on the pitch every time. I am in a team which is one of the top five in the world where the back-ups and the starters are about the same level."