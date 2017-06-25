Tommy Robinson, the co-founder and former leader of English Defence League (EDL), has been filmed repeatedly punching a man at a car park in Royal Ascot, in what he said was an "act of self-defence".

The footage shows Robinson, dressed in a smart black suit and tie, throwing at least seven punches towards a man before bystanders stepped in to separate the pair. The incident is believed to have occurred on Saturday (24 June) after 7pm, according to reports.

The video is believed to have been recorded from a coach in the car park and was first shared on social media by Channel Four reporter Assed Baig.

The journalist said in a tweet witnesses at the scene claimed the other man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was not aggressive and Robinson threw the first punch after an altercation.

However, Robinson – whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon – replied: "Your eye witness is a Muslim."

In another tweet, he said he had acted in self-defence and claimed the footage circulating on social media had been edited.

Robinson also said: "I have a recorded conversation with the bus driver that I'll be releasing later which contradicts this claim," referring to allegations that the other man was not violent.

It is not clear what triggered the argument and the violence and whether a complaint was filed with the police after the incident.

A YouTube account affiliated to Robinson posted the video and said in the description box: "Tommy was out with his wife yesterday at Ascot, he was followed to his coach whilst being abused, he had asked multiple times for the man to leave them alone. The man continued and dragged Tommy from the coach and hit him from behind. This short clip that's been released doesn't show how the altercation started. Tommy acted in self defence. The man went out of his way to get into a confrontation with Tommy whilst he was with his wife."

Journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan re-tweeted the video and said: "Tommy Robinson hates Islam because he says it's a 'violent' religion. Here's Mr Robinson at Ascot yesterday."

The pair had an argument on Good Morning Britain as Robinson was accused of sparking hatred following a terror attack that killed one person and injured another ten outside a mosque in Finsbury Park, east London, earlier in June.

While holding a copy of the Quran, Robinson said it was a "violent and cursed book". In response, Morgan called him a "bigoted lunatic" and urged him to "show some damn respect for people's religious beliefs" .

The video surfaced one day after an unnamed top-less man was filmed charging across one of the enclosures at Royal Ascot.