Egypt take on Mali in the third match of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade de Port Gentil, Port Gentil, on Tuesday, 17 January. The two sides are pitted in Group D, with Ghana and Uganda.

The Pharaohs are the most successful team in the African Cup of Nations, having won the tournament on seven occasions. Their last success came in 2010 when they defeated Ghana in the final. The two teams are in the same group in this year's edition.

Hector Cuper will be hoping he can guide Egypt to another triumph in Gabon this time around. Former Chelsea and current AS Roma forward Mohamed Salah is the star player for his national side.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, Hull City's Ahmed Elmohamady and Ramadan Sobhi of Stoke City will have to play a key role in helping Egypt progress to the knockout stages as they are one of the firm favourites to win the Afcon.

Mali, on the other hand, will have a tough task on their hands to make it to the quarter-finals of this edition of the African Cup of Nations. Egypt and Ghana are the two favourites to make it to the next round from Group D.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7pm GMT/8pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Egypt to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Egypt to win: 6/5

Draw: 11/5

Mali to win: 5/2

Team News

Egypt

Possible XI: El Hadary; Hegazy, Gaber, Shafy, Dowidar; El Nenny, Said, El Mohamady, Ibrahim Salah; Hassan, Mohamed Salah.

Mali

Possible XI: Diakite; Ousmane Coulibaly, Wague, N'Diaye, Salif Coulibaly; Yatabare, Adama Traore, Sylla, Sow; Sako, Marega.

Below is a list of TV channels that will air the game around the world: