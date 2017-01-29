Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah is one of Egypt's key players at the 2017 African Cup of NationsGetty

Egypt will take on Morocco in the fourth and the final quarter-final clash of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade de Port-Gentil, Port-Gentil on Sunday (29 January).

The Pharaohs have won the tournament for a record seven times and they will be looking to clinch their eighth title this year in Gabon. Egypt's last success came in 2006, when they defeated Ivory Coast in the final.

Hector Cuper saw his side make it to the last eight after finishing on top of Group D. After starting the tournament with a goalless draw against Mali, they registered two 1-0 victories over Uganda and Ghana.

Abdalla El Said scored the winner in the 89th minute against Uganda, while former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah scored the only goal in the 11th minute against Ghana. This allowed them to sit on top of Group D.

Morocco, on the other hand, were the runners-up of Group C, behind leaders DR Congo. The Atlas Lions were successful in finishing ahead of the defending champions Ivory Coast and Togo.

Herve Renard will be pushing for a win against one of the tournament favoruties in the fourth quarter-final clash on Sunday. A victory over Egypt will boost their confidence for the semi-final fixture.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7pm GMT/8pm local time. The 2017 Afcon will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

  • Egypt to win

Betting odds (betfair)

  • Egypt to win: 8/5
  • Draw: 9/5
  • Morocco to win: 11/5

Team news

Egypt

Possible XI: El Hadary; Fathy, Hegazy, Gabr, Abdul Shafy; El Nenny, Hamed; Ramadan, Salah, Trezeguets; Marwan.

Morocco

Possible XI: Munir; Mendyl, Saiss, Da Costa, Benatia, Dirar; El Kaddouri, Boussoufa, El Ahmadi; Fajr Bouhaddouz.

Below is a list of TV channels that will air the game around the world:

Country/RegionBroadcaster
United KingdomEurosport UK
AngolaSuperSport Africa
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
EgyptSuperSport Africa
CanadabeIN Sports Canada
Central African RepublicCanal +Sport Afrique, SuperSport Africa
CroatiaArena Sport
FrancebeIN Sports
IrelandEurosport UK
ItalyFox Sports
NetherlandsFox Sports
TurkeyTivibu Spor
SpainEurosport Spain
South AfricaSuperSport
United StatesbeIN Sports USA